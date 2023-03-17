Kim Kardashian watches from the stands with her son Saint West during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Arsenal FC and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

Kim Kardashian is on her best soccer mom behavior.

The reality star took her seven-year-old son Saint, who is a big soccer fan, on the trip of his dreams – a U.K. soccer tour. Kardashian captured some special moments from their Thursday outing, in which they attended a soccer game where England’s Arsenal F.C. played Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in London.

Not only did the mom of four take her son on the special trip, she also took all of his best friends along with them.

In a series of sweet Instagram Stories, shared to Kardashian’s account on Thursday, Saint and his friends are seen watching the game with nothing but pure joy and excitement as they each sport red and white Arsenal jerseys. For the game, Saint wore Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe’s no. 15 shirt. One clip even sees the boys clapping their hands while chanting “Defense!”, while a second clip sees them jumping up and down as they cheer on England’s team.

Unfortunately, Saint and his friends didn’t get to see Arsenal win the game as they lost 5-3 to Sporting Lisbon following a penalty shootout. Kardashian caught her son’s grimacing reaction on camera, as seen in the pic below.

However, it appears Saint was feeling much better after receiving a special gift from David and Victoria Beckham.

On Friday, Kardashian uploaded a video to her Story, revealing the generous gift that was waiting in her hotel room upon her return.

“Just got back to the room and Victoria and David Beckham just sent over jerseys because they know we’re on a soccer tour with my son Saint and all of his best friends,” the SKIMS founder says in the clip. “They signed the home and away jerseys of the Miami club [Inter Miami CF] to all the boys. So amazing. Thank you so much. Victoria I love you so much. The boys are gonna be so excited.”

In a follow up pic, which sees Saint and his friends smiling ear-to-ear as they holding up their signed jerseys, Kardashian wrote “pure joy.”

The surprises continued when the boys got to meet soccer star Dele Alli, who plays for the Turkish team, Beşiktaş J.K.

Then, they got a special FaceTime call from their favourite Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka, who apologized for not getting to meet them in person at the game, noting that he had a shirt for them but he’ll have it shipped instead. The boys then told Saka that they’ll come back to England when he and his teammates win the Premier League and schedule a proper meeting.