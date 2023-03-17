Lukas Gage shot some kinky scenes on “The White Lotus” season 1 and “You” season 4, but he wasn’t bothered about his mom seeing them.

Gage starred as Dillon in the first season of “The White Lotus”, with him having sexual relations with Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

Gage also plays Adam in the latest season of “You”, with his character sneakily enjoying golden showers from men behind his girlfriend Lady Phoebe’s (Tilly Keeper) back.

In a new interview with Variety, the reporter questioned, “I can’t believe I’m asking this, but what does mom say when she’s seeing you get peed on in ‘You’ and have your ass eaten on ‘The White Lotus’?”

READ MORE: Lukas Gage Reacts To Public Interest In His Relationship With Chris Appleton Following Their Vacation

Gage insisted, “She says, That’s a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed.’

“My mom’s cool. She’s like a cool little hippie lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe.”

READ MORE: ‘The White Lotus’ Star Lukas Gage Dating Kim Kardashian’s Stylist Chris Appleton

Gage then laughed and said “No” when asked if he got some crazy fan mail, adding: “We have a couple people from the golden shower community that are very grateful that it’s being shown on screen, and they have some haters who are yucking some people’s yum. Everyone should feel heard and feel seen.

“I never wanted to make anyone feel scrutinized or like the butt of the joke. I just believe that everyone should embrace all their kinks and everything that they love about themselves and not feel ashamed.”