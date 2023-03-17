Chris Pine admits making good films is a roll of the dice.

The seasoned actor has been working in the industry for almost two decades now in everything from “CSI: Miami” to “Wonder Woman” but said it’s hard to tell whether a film will do well just from the film shoot.

“Filmmaking is the biggest crapshoot of all time. Your experience making a film has absolutely no bearing on whether or not it’s going to work out,” he told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante. “There are too many people above and beyond the acting portion of it that can cloud it.”

READ MORE: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer:’ Get Ready To Learn All The D&D Spells In The Swords-And-Sorcery Sitcom

He reassured fans, however, that his latest project “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, was a “rare beast” where everything came together perfectly in the end.

“Thank God this was a case where the experience we had on set matched, God willing, what people are perceiving in it, which was a great amount of joy, a great amount of imagination and creativity,” Pine explained. “This is a rare beast where what you see on the page, what I read on the page two and a half, three years ago, managed to come out exactly the way that I imagined it would be on the screen.”

For fans of the Wizards of the Coast tabletop game, he said the movie was a love letter to their world.

“And even better, in the spirit of D&D that John and Jonathan captured so well, which is this spirit of positivity and collaboration and creativity and imagination, I think, is on the screen and hopefully is what people are responding to,” he added.

The team was all too-aware of the massive legacy the movie was taking on, with star Michelle Rodriguez admitting she wouldn’t have touched the franchise “with a ten foot pole” if it weren’t for her confidence in the script and project.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page And Chris Pine Become Unlikely Heroes In ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’

“We would not have touched it with a ten foot pole. If I didn’t believe there was love and respect for the legacy of the game – and you’re talking about 40 years of this thing being around,” she said. “When you’re touching an IP that that has that many thousands of, I imagine thousands of people around the world playing hundreds of thousands of hours of this stuff. And that is the audience that you’re performing for on top of new people who might like the story. I would definitely want to make sure that the directors and the writers of this production really care, and I saw that in the script, and that’s why you see me here.”

She added, “But yeah, I definitely wouldn’t touch it if I [was nervous about the project]. You know what I mean? No way. I’d be too scared.”

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” sneaks into theatres on March 31.