There might be a “Daisy Jones & The Six” tour at some point in the near future.

A synopsis for the new Prime Video show reads, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.”

With fans loving the soundtrack, Sebastian Chacon — who plays Warren Rojas — spoke to People about whether the cast will hit the road together anytime soon, telling the mag “that’s something that we have been having conversations about.”

Chacon continued, “I know that any of these songs, as soon as they come up, I can sit down and play them immediately.

“I’ve played them hundreds and hundreds of times, maybe thousands of times. So I know for me personally, I don’t speak for everyone, necessarily, but I know that for myself, I could play these songs right now.”

The actor, who had drumming experience before but said it got a lot better while filming the show, admitted the gang had “been throwing around a lot of different ideas for public appearances, maybe, for some moment.”

“A tour is not out of the question,” he insisted, adding: “Who knows? I don’t know what the future holds.”

“Daisy Jones & The Six” also stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, and more.