Rachel Zegler’s next big career move was very practical.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, the actress revealed why she decided to star in the film.

Asked what prompted her to join the DC Universe, the actress said very straightforwardly, “I needed a job,” adding, “I’m being so serious.”

The “Shazam!” sequel, in which she plays the goddess Athena, is Zegler’s first role since starring as the lead in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated “West Side Story”.

“The reality was we were in the middle of the pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn’t get a job for the life of me because ‘West Side Story’ hadn’t come out yet,” Zegler explained. “It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox.”

Talking about getting to shoot the superhero blockbuster, the actress said, “I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback and then a camera read and everything in between, I’m so lucky that I got this job. I made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely adore this movie too, so I’m excited.”

Zegler has a few projects lined up after “Shazam! 2”, including “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, and Disney’s live-action “Snow White”, starring opposite Gal Gadot.