The Rolling Stones are receiving a “love letter” from famous fans for their 60th anniversary.

Stoned Cold Country is a tribute album which imagines their greatest hits from artists like Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson & Zac Brown Band.

Entertainment executive Robert Deaton spent the last few years working on a project to “namely to shine a light on the Stones’ influence not only on Country music at large, but more specifically on some of its most convention-busting contemporary artists.”

“Four years ago, I had this idea of a Country tribute record to the Rolling Stones – the greatest rock band of all time. That we are finally here and introducing this project to the world is both gratifying and honestly, overwhelming,” Deaton explained. “I could not be more proud of the artists and musicians that participated on this album. As the song says… ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll but I like It’ – I hope everyone will join us in celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones.”

Stoned Cold Country – Photo: BMG

The full track list for the album follows:

Stoned Cold Country Tracklist:

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

2. “Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

3. “Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

4. “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

5. “Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

6. “Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

7. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

8. “Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

9. “Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

11. “Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

12. “Angie” – Steve Earle

13. “Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

14. “Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel

Stoned Cold Country is out today.