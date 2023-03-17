Paris Hilton admitted it was tough for her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton to read her tell-all new book, Paris: The Memoir.

Hilton spoke out about things including suffering physical and psychological abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School — a Utah boarding school for troubled teens — in her 2020 documentary, “This Is Paris”.

She then dove further into some of the harder parts of her life in her memoir, with Andy Cohen questioning whether she was nervous about her parents reading certain bits.

Hilton said during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday: “So much of the book. I talk about things I’ve never told anyone. It was definitely really hard for my parents to read. It’s been very emotional.

“But I’m so, just proud to tell my story and to have made such a difference in the troubled teen industry.”

Cohen also asked whether she thought people now looked at her in a different way since the book and doc were released.

Hilton responded, “Definitely. People are realizing I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”

Her comments come after she recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at what she calls “children’s torture camps” in a candid new interview with Rolling Stone.

She recalled spending nearly two years at troubled-teen “treatment centres,” telling the magazine: “I had just been so abused that I didn’t even know who I was anymore. I just was like, ‘Who am I? And what is life?’”

The abuse took place when Hilton was 16-18 at four for-profit “children’s torture camps,” the mag pointed out she’d called them.

It added that she’d written about “being strangled, beaten, and starved; being stripped and put into solitary confinement; being awakened in the night and taken to a room where she was strapped down and given a ‘gynecological exam’ as heckling staff looked on; being forced to take mystery pills that made her loopy; being kept inside one building for 11 months straight; being told that she was unloved and unlovable.”

Hilton said of contemplating suicide while she was in one of those institutions: “I didn’t try. I was just, in my mind, like, ‘I would rather be dead than be here.’ It was that brutal.”