Oprah Winfrey thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should stay true to themselves.

Appearing on “CBS Mornings” with her friend Gayle King, the TV legend shared her thoughts about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles’ coronation.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Children Archie And Lilibet’s New Titles Updated On Royal Website

“It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation,” King said. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?” Winfrey responded.

“They haven’t asked me my opinion,” she added.

READ MORE: Brian Cox Takes Swipe At Meghan Markle, Insists She ‘Knew What She Was Getting Into’ Marrying Prince Harry

In a statement to The Sunday Times earlier this month, a representative for the couple said, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The coronation of the new British monarch will take place on May 6.