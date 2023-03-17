China is opening its doors wider for Marvel.

This week, Deadline reported that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has secured a day-and-date theatrical release in China on May 5, the same day as North America.

In recent years, China has not been very open to Hollywood movies opening in cinemas, blocking most films.

Last month, though, the country allowed both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”, the first Marvel titles to open there since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in June 2019.

Late last year, Disney was able to secure a theatrical release for “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

While “The Way of Water” did well with Chinese audiences, the Marvel films released last month failed to light the box office on fire. “Wakanda Forever”, whose release was delayed from last fall, brought in only $15.6 million, while “Quantumania” managed $39.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies have performed well in China in the past, though it is unclear what its fortunes in the country will look like this time out.

Outside of Disney, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” also recently secured a release in China.