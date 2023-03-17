Click to share this via email

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo appear happier than ever in their relationship despite past controversies.

The couple demonstrated a solid dose of PDA on the red carpet following Levine’s flirty DM scandal last year, which shook their marriage.

The couple attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala at the Beverly Wiltshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. Levine got up close and personal with Prinsloo while landing a smooch on her cheek.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo — Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

v — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Maroon 5 frontman held his arm tightly around Prinsloo as she revealed a giant smile, clearly enjoying the intimate moment in front of the cameras.

Prinsloo, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, looked dazzling in a black, strapless mini dress which she accessorized with a cross necklace and leopard peep-toe heels.

Levine kept his look elegantly lowkey with a black velvet blazer, a black T-shirt and matching suit pants.

The couple previously exhibited a proud display of affection earlier this week at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party’s blue carpet.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party — Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty

The couple married in 2014, sharing daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. Prinsloo gave birth to her third child with Levine nearly two months ago.