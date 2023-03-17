Click to share this via email

The cast of “Gladiator 2” just got a huge new name.

On Friday, Deadline broke the news that Denzel Washington is in talks to star in the long-awaited sequel, re-teaming with director Ridley Scott.

Actor Paul Mescal, who was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in “Aftersun”, is also on board to star in the film.

While details about the movie are still under wraps, the movie reunites Washington and Scott after having worked together on the Oscar-nominated “American Gangster”.

Washington also starred in a number of films directed by Scott’s late brother Tony, including “Crimson Tide”, “Man on Fire”, “Unstoppable” and more.

Also reportedly in talks to join “Gladiator 2” is “The Banshees of Inisherin” actor Barry Keoghan, The Hollywood Reporter said earlier this week.

The original “Gladiator”, released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as a Roman general-turned-slave who becomes a gladiator in Rome and pursues vengeance against the emperor, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Earning more than $460 million worldwide at the time, the film received 12 Oscar nominations, winning five including Best Picture.

Washington’s role in the sequel is unknown, though it is believed Mescal will be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen in the original), the sister of the emperor.

“Gladiator 2” is set to open in theatres Nov. 22, 2024.