Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jessica Simpson’s daughter is a chip off the old block.

The singer’s 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae lives up to her name according to a new post from her proud mama.

“Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers,” she teases in a new Instagram post.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Shares A Rare Family Photo With Her Parents: ‘My Beautiful Family Together’

A photo of Simpson, Birdie, and her husband, Eric Johnson, accompanies the post.

The two also share 10-year-old Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 10 and 9-year-old Ace Knute.

“🔊 very familiar if I do say so myself 😜,” the singer adds.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Details Secret Romance With ‘Massive Movie Star’ While He Was In A Relationship

The family photo comes after Simpson spent a romantic getaway with her husband away from the kids earlier this month.

“Stole my lover and friends for the weekend 🤍,” she wrote about the sweet weekend trip.