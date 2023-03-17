Lance Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, has died. He was 60.

The actor was reportedly found dead at his home in Studio City, California, on Friday morning, TMZ reports. No cause of death was given.

Reddick was most recently promoting the upcoming March 24 release of John Wick 4, where he reprised his role as Charon, a role he has played since the franchise began in 2014.

He was scheduled to make an appearance on Thursday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside John Wick stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as director Chad Stahelski.

At the time of his death, Reddick had several film and TV projects in various stages. He was set to play Zeus in the Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and had a major role in the White Men Can’t Jump remake with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Reddick was also slated to reprise his John Wick character for the spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

In addition to his work in the John Wick franchise, Reddick played Cedric Daniels on all five seasons of David Simon’s The Wire. He also starred in Fringe, Bosch, Lost, Oz and most recently Resident Evil. On the big screen, Reddick most recently appeared in One Night in Miami…, Godzilla vs. Kong, Sylvie’s Love and Angel Has Fallen.

Reddick’s most recent social media posts included a candid photo of him surrounded by his dogs on Thursday and a selfie video shared earlier in the week.