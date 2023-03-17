The “Joy Ride” trailer is out now and certainly will take you for one.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Adele Lim is behind the film, along with production credits from the comedic minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It follows four women as they embark on a chaotic and explicit journey across Asia to search for one of the character’s birth mothers.

Audrey (Ashley Park) links up with her childhood best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola), her college roommate who is now a Chinese soap star (Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu), and her unconventional cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

The four girls are embroiled in everything from cocaine smuggling to K-Pop star impersonating. Still, the main lesson they take from their adventure is the importance of friendship and self-discovery.

In a recent profile with Variety, Lim stated that the film is more than a raunchy comedy and aims to redefine the status of Asian women in media.

“”There’s a history of being exoticized, fetishized and sexualized, but through a white male point of view,” she shared with Variety. “The solution is not to strip away the fun and the sexuality; we wanted to tell a story, but on our terms. It’s a story about friendship that shows that we can be messy and thirsty with problems but from the female gaze.”

“Joy Ride” swings into theatres on July 7, 2023.