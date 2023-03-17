Hollywood is mourning the loss of the late Lance Reddick.

The actor was found tragically dead at his home in  Studio City, California, at the age of 60. No cause of death has been given.

Many celebrities, including his former co-stars, have reacted on social media to the sudden loss.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight  deeply mourning the loss of their “John Wick” co-star: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with.”

READ MORE: Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ And ‘John Wick’ Star, Dead At 60

The statement ends with the dedication of the latest “John Wick” instalment to his life.

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lionsgate Pictures, the studio producing “John Wick”, also shared an emotional response to the heartbreaking news.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves And The Cast Of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Step Out For The New York Premiere

“The Wire” creator David Simon shared a similar sentiment after the loss, stating that Reddick was “a consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

“The Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce dedicated a statement in honour of his friend, sharing: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Various other celebrities and high-profile names, including James Gunn, Ben Stiller and Stephen King, who knew the actor took to social media to mourn the loss.