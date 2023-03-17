Hollywood is mourning the loss of the late Lance Reddick.

The actor was found tragically dead at his home in Studio City, California, at the age of 60. No cause of death has been given.

Many celebrities, including his former co-stars, have reacted on social media to the sudden loss.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight deeply mourning the loss of their “John Wick” co-star: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with.”

The statement ends with the dedication of the latest “John Wick” instalment to his life.

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lionsgate Pictures, the studio producing “John Wick”, also shared an emotional response to the heartbreaking news.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

“The Wire” creator David Simon shared a similar sentiment after the loss, stating that Reddick was “a consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

“The Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce dedicated a statement in honour of his friend, sharing: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Various other celebrities and high-profile names, including James Gunn, Ben Stiller and Stephen King, who knew the actor took to social media to mourn the loss.

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

I can’t take it no more. rip Lance Reddick https://t.co/Q1IrJGvOO2 — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 17, 2023

Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny. Later, we tried 2 get an indie Othello off the ground. Every actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t let go of. That’s 1 of mine. He’d‘ve been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend. https://t.co/N6qLPpVEtj — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) March 17, 2023

I was going to post this next week with #JohnWick4 coming out. Lance Reddick was funny, thoughtful, & wildly passionate. I’ve loved him since I was a kid & am lucky I spent an hr with him. He loved #JohnWick & movies as much as the rest of us. One of us 🥺 RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/MQRarre2IO — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) March 17, 2023

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away. I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️ Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023