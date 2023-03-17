Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes wants the world to know that he is not romantically involved with Sabrina Carpenter.

During a recent visit to the Dutch television show RTL Boulevard, he clarified that he’s not dating the “Nonsense” pop star.

“We are not dating,” he adamantly affirmed to the interviewer.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Shares Why He Shaved His Head And Talks Decision To Cancel World Tour To Focus On Mental Health

Rumours went wild that the two were Hollywood’s latest item after they arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, though they didn’t walk the carpet together.

Paparazzi caught the two enjoying a breezy afternoon walk with each other in Los Angeles last month, causing the rumour mill to sound off.

Celerity gossip account Deuxmou further cemented rumours when they confirmed the pair’s item status.

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Top 2023 Juno Nominations

The rumoured couple were last seen leaving Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” album launch on March 9.

Mendes was previously linked with singer-songwriter Camila Cabello before the two called it quits in November 2021.