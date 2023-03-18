After 26 years, the Good Burger is finally coming back.

On Friday night, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell appeared on “The Tonight Show” to announce that they are finally making a sequel to their 1997 hit “Good Burger”.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Thompson said. “We’re going to shoot it this summer and it’ll be out soon.”

In a press release, Paramount+ revealed that production will star in May, and the movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell), who “reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.”

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The duo have long talked about attempts to get a sequel off the ground, reminiscing about the original film on its 25 anniversary last year, asking, ‘Sup wit that Part 2!”

Last summer, Thompson teased the possibility of a sequel on another appearance on “The Tonight Show.

“Are you saying that ‘Good Burger 2’ is happening?” Fallon asked at the time.

“I would like it to!” Thompson told him. “We are working harder on it than ever, so it’s about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. ‘Cause I need them numbers.”

“Good Burger” originated as a sketch led by Mitchell on then ’90s Nickelodeon sketch show “All That”, and was later turned into a feature film starring the duo.