Kelsea Ballerini is a major Swiftie.

On Friday night, the “Peter Pan” singer play a sold-out show in Detroit, but she stopped things midway through to ask about another huge concert happening at that very moment.

All the way in Arizona, Taylor Swift was kicking off her long-awaited Eras Tour for a crowd of 70,000 people, and Ballerini had a very important question about it.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, the country singer could be seen pausing to ask the crowd about Swift’s concert.

“I just have one question. I’m gonna stop after this but I just have one question,” she said. “Has she … is “Cruel Summer” on the setlist?”

The crowd, who evidently had been keeping up with updates from Swift’s show on social media, roared to let her know the 2019 Lover track was indeed on the setlist.

“It was?!” she reacted, blowing a kiss and bowing down.

“Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest,” Ballerini added. “Alright. Wow. That’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that.”

Along with “Cruel Summer”, Swift’s big show featured a number of hits from across her career, including “Shake It Off”, “Midnight Rain”, “You Belong With Me”, “Willow”, “Don’t Blame Me”, “Fearless”, “Love Story”, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Karma”.

All told, Swift performed on stage for a whopping three hours and 12 minutes, playing 44 songs for the audience without a break. Ballerini and other fans who managed to snag tickets for the tour definitely have a lot to look forward to.