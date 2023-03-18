Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez was causing too much of a drunken fiasco at a baseball stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, causing him to get kicked out from the premises.

A source told Page Six that the rapper’s belligerently drunk behaviour led him to be booted from the stands for disturbing baseball goers’ experience during the game.

“He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests’ experience,” a source told Page Six. “He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” the source continues. “There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

The game was at LoanDepot Park and was between Mexico and Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic.

The “MALA” rapper caused quite a stir at the event, waving a flag and blocking a fan’s view in a video posted to social media.

#18Mar | La seguridad del estadio LoanDepot Park, en Miami, expulsó al rapero Tekashi del lugar, luego de que este discutiera con un asistente durante el partido del #17Mar entre México y Puerto Rico en el Clásico Mundial de Beisbol. 📹: @Ultimominutotwpic.twitter.com/34PMXiJQow — El Diario (@eldiario) March 18, 2023

A separate video was posted to Instagram, showing the harsh effects of his alcohol consumption as he struggled to maintain his balance and stand up.

From there, two officials at the event asked 6ix9ine to leave before the “TROLLZ” rapper gave in and waved his flag one last time before exiting the parameters.

Following the rapper’s departure from the game, Mexico successfully took a 4-5 win over Puerto Rico.