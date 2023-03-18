Click to share this via email

Gisele Bündchen has an awesome “little partner” to enjoy Costa Rica with!

The Brazillian supermodel shared heart-melting content to her Instagram Stories on Saturday with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake travelling Costa Rica.

The first video shared to Bündchen’s Story features the mother and daughter duo sweetly gliding across the beach on horseback.

Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Lake — Photo: @gisele/Instagram Story

Bündchen aptly titled her daughter “my little partner” on a photo of the two holding hands while horseback riding through a forest trail. The model chose a sweet song for the image, using Jack Johnson’s “Better Together” for the photo.

Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Lake — Photo: @gisele/Instagram Story

The supermodel not only shares her horseback riding partner with Tom Brady but also has her 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen has been enjoying Costa Rica since at least Monday when she was spotted walking with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquin Valente. The two have been seen together multiple times since November.