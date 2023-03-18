Willem Dafoe isn’t entirely against doing another “Spider-Man” movie as the Green Goblin.

The actor, 67, recently shared the news in an interview with Inverse that he would be open to playing the beloved villain from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man”, but only under specific circumstances.

READ MORE: Willem Dafoe Insists Emma Stone Slapped Him 20 Times For A Shot He Wasn’t Even In

“If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times,” he said, referring to how the actor would have to play both roles as Norman Osborn and his supervillain dual ego, the Green Goblin.

The actor told Variety about returning for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last year.

“It’s always a little difficult when you die in a movie to come back in any sequels,” he said. “I thought I was finished. When they initially said, ‘Would you like to reprise this role?’ I thought, ‘Really? How does that happen?’ I was kind of stupid about it.”

Dafoe further discussed his love for the franchise, stating: “I can say, and maybe drank the Kool-Aid, but these are people that really are believing in what they’re doing and giving themselves to it in a very full way.”