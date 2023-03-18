Amanda Bynes did not attend ’90s Con with the cast of “All That” due to an unknown illness.

According to That’s 4 Entertainment, the 36-year-old actress cancelled at the last minute despite voicing that she wanted to reconnect with her past Nickelodeon costars.

Her appearance at the event marked her first public event since the end of her eight-year conservatorship in March 2022.

The “She’s the Man” star has yet to divulge further details on her illness that prevented her from attending, but she told People two months ago that she was “really excited to reunite with” her “cast mates and meet the fans” since the show over two decades ago.

The actress starred alongside Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg on the sketch comedy series from 1996 to 2000.

In 2019, a series revival was positioned to come to fruition by Thompson as executive producer, and Mitchell was confirmed to be rejoining the cast. The 11th season aired in June of that year but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.