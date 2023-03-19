Click to share this via email

Kate Middleton is a proud mom.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated U.K. Mother’s Day by sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo with her three kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️,” she wrote, alongside the pic of herself sitting in a tree with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Another photo in the post shows Middleton holding Louis in her arms.

It appears that the photos in the post are taken from the same photoshoot used for Kate and Prince William’s family Christmas card this past holiday season.

In the Christmas 2022 card, Middleton and her kids are seen wearing the same clothes, including her white patterned shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.