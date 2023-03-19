Click to share this via email

King Charles is paying tribute to his mom.

On the first U.K. Mother’s day since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, her son marked the occasion with a photo on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

In the picture, a smiling baby Charles stands on Elizabeth’s lap.

The Queen died in September 2022 at age 96, leaving the thrown to Charles, who will be coronated on May 6.

Along with the King’s tribute, Camilla, Queen Consort, also paid respects to her own mother with a similar picture of them together.

Camilla’s mom, Rosalind Shand died in 1994.

Also known as Mothering Sunday, the U.K. celebration occurs each year on the 4th Sunday of Lent, which this year falls on March 19th. In 2024, it will be held on March 10.

Kate Middleton also marked the occasion with her own post featuring her three children.