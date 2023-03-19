The gods are looking furious indeed.

Box office estimates are in, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” earned approximated $30.5 million in its opening weekend.

The result is one of the worst for an entry in the DC Extended Universe, and a far cry from the $53.5 million opening of the first “Shazam!” in 2019.

With a 54 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, compared to the first film’s 90 percent, and general hardships for family movies in movie theatres since the COVID pandemic, the film’s lack of success was not a total surprise.

But even with those detriments, box office prognosticators had pegged the film at earning closer to $35 million, with some believing it might reach $40 million.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” comes at a tricky time for DC, being the first movie released after the reigns of the studio were handed to new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The film was part of the previous regime’s plans for the universe, with “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” still on the way, before Gunn and Safran’s retooling of the superhero universe gets properly underway.

Director David F. Sandberg appeared to take the disappointing box office result in stride, responding in a now-deleted comment on Reddit, “It’s not like this comes as a surprise. I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I’ll be alright though. I got paid all my money upfront.”