Emma Heming Willis is speaking out about the emotions she’s feeling on husband Bruce Willis’ 68th birthday.

The model took to Instagram to discuss her struggles with “grief” and “sadness” after the “Die Hard” actor was sadly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last month.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” she said. “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

“I always get this message or people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice,” Heming Willis continued. “I wish I was, but I’m also raising two kids in this.”

She added, “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that’s what I’m doing, But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis’ family announced on Instagram that the iconic action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia back in February.