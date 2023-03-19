Andrew Lloyd Webber has told fans that he is “absolutely devastated” amid his eldest son Nick’s battle with stomach cancer.

The legendary composer shared a statement via his spokesperson, in which he addressed his reasons for missing recent previews of his new musical, “Bad Cinderella”.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” he began. “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized. I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.”

Webber added, “We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Nick is also a Grammy-nominated composer, who is the son of Webber and Sarah Hugill — Andrew’s wife from 1971 to 1983.

“Bad Cinderella” is set to open on Thursday, March 23 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.