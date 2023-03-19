A new mystery is afoot.

On Friday, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin were spotted on the streets of New York filming a scene from the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building”.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin – Photo: Gotham/GC Images

In the photos, Short is holding a ladder while the cast appears to be discussing some plan as part of their latest investigation.

Selena Gomez – Photo: Gotham/GC Images

The finale of “Only Murders” season 2 perfectly teased the next season, with a one year time-jump revealing Short’s Oliver Putnam directing a Broadway play starring Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd.

But as Ben takes the stage to deliver a monologue on opening night, he collapses and dies, only moments after Martin’s Charles is heard warning him, “Be smart. Stay away from her,” and, “I know what you did.”

The mystery of how Ben died, who is “her” and what Ben did is all up in the air.

Along with Rudd, next season will also feature Meryl Streep.

“Only Murders in the Building” season 3 is expected to premiere this summer.