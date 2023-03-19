Sophia Grace Brownlee is giving fans a look at her newborn son! In a video shared to her YouTube channel Saturday, the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” breakout star showed off the newborn before diving into her birth story, which she says “did not” go to plan.

“So, I thought I’d just give you guys a little sneak peek,” Brownlee said while cradling her sleeping son. “He has this really cute outfit on right now. It’s got some angel wings on the back.”

She continued, “I’m not really showing his face yet, because I just don’t feel ready to yet. But, I thought I’d show you a little sneak peek. He’s luckily fast asleep right now, so, gives me time to film this video. So, he’s currently two weeks and three days at the moment. He still looks pretty small, obviously, he’s a newborn.”

After putting her son back to sleep, Brownlee explained how she welcomed the little one into the world.

“My last video, you’ve actually seen on my channel, which was called ‘Weekend Vlog’, I believe, where I just went out for the day and showed you guys what I was doing — I actually went into labour that evening, like middle of the night,” Brownlee revealed. “I just went out that day as normal, as you saw in the vlog. I was with my dad.”

While she had little to no pain alerting her that baby was coming that day, Brownlee said she woke up at 3:00 a.m. to stomach cramps.

The pain continued with the social media star eventually timing her contractions before deciding to head into the hospital.

“When I got there, I went into the room where you get examined, and I turned out to be three centimeters dilated. Which, I was so shocked, because as you know, you have to be 10 to give birth,” she shared.

Brownlee then said she got an epidural before being admitted to the hospital’s labour ward after experiencing what she called “the worst” pain ever.

After pushing for a bit, the doctors discovered that the baby was breached, and told Brownlee they were going to have to aid in the delivery by using forceps — something she said she didn’t mind as she was experiencing everything from a fever to a throbbing headache while trying to deliver her baby boy.

“Soon after that, another doctor comes in and he was like, ‘We’re gonna probably do forceps, but it might even be a c-section,'” she explained. “That didn’t really scare me that word, because he was breached a couple times. So, I was sort of planning in my head like, ‘You’re probably gonna end up having to have one.”

Brownlee detailed the fears she had being put under anesthesia for the procedure, but after getting some reassurance from her mom and her boyfriend, she was taken into the operating room where she ended up having a c-section.

“Initially I didn’t feel that much, but I did feel some tugging — quite a weird sensation when they were pulling the baby out,” Brownlee said. “Then, after about five, ten minutes, I heard him cry. And then I cried, I couldn’t believe that I had my own baby. It was just so surreal.”

Traumatic birthing experience aside, Brownlee said the moment she first got to see her son was “the best thing ever,” but the moment was short-lived after the baby was taken away for treatment for Meconium — the early stool passed by a newborn soon after birth, but in this case, before birth as it happened ahead of Brownlee’s delivery.

“He got taken away as soon as he was born, to be examined. So, I didn’t really get to hold him straight away,” she said.

Luckily, after a few exams, the baby boy was deemed all good, with doctors bringing him back to Brownlee following a quick clean-up and some surgery stitches for the new mom.

Brownlee had her first night with the baby on her own that night and was in the hospital for a few days before she cleared to go back home with her newborn and her boyfriend.

“Honestly, the whole experience was amazing, because I got to meet my baby that I carried for a very, very long time,” Brownlee gushed. “I knew I was going to cry, but it was just crazy.”

The video comes just weeks after Brownlee announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, Brownlee revealed that she gave birth last month, on February 26.

Brownlee, 20, shocked fans when she revealed that she was five months pregnant in October.

“I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked. Because it probably was unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out,” she told her fans.

And in November, she shared the baby’s sex in a series of YouTube and social media videos.

“I am having a boy!” Brownlee exclaimed after making the three reveals. “And when I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn’t shocked because I just felt from the start that I was going to be a boy mom and that I was going to have a boy. So when I found out, I wasn’t shocked. Either way, I was happy because I didn’t mind if it was a boy or a girl.”

The influencer gushed about her boyfriend’s reaction to the news.

“My boyfriend was super excited about it because I feel like most men want a boy as their first baby,” she said. “Also another person who was super happy was my dad, because we literally have so many girls in our family. We barely have any boys.”

