Ben Affleck is opening up about working with wife Jennifer Lopez on an upcoming movie project.

The actor and director sat down alongside “Air” co-star Matt Damon for a new interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sunday, March 19.

During the chat, the pair discussed their production company’s next project, “Unstoppable”, which will feature Lopez in its cast.

“We’re just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State,” Affleck explained.

“We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice.”

“Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie. Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favour to me, but actually she is,” he continued.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend. Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”

Affleck and Lopez previously starred together in 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl”.