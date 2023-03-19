Def Leppard’s Rick Allen is speaking out after being attacked by a 19-year-old spring breaker in Florida last week.

In a statement shared with ABC News, the drummer thanked fans for their “overwhelming support” following the violent the assault.

“Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space,” he said.

“We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy,” the statement continued. “We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people.”

Allen added, “To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

Allen, who lost one of his arms in a 1984 car accident, was “violently assaulted” by Max Hartley. The teenager has since been released after posting bail, TMZ reported.

The suspect was said to have ran towards Allen, who was smoking a cigarette, at full speed in the attack which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

TMZ obtained the arrest report, which stated Hartley had been waiting behind a pole before running at the musician, “striking him and knocking him backward and slamming his head on the ground.”

A woman was said to have come out of the South Florida hotel to try and help the rocker, but Hartley allegedly knocked her to the ground, as well.

When she got up and tried to run inside for help, Hartley reportedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back outside.

He then fled to a nearby hotel, damaging multiple cars in a parking garage along the way, but was later arrested.

The teen was charged with elder abuse, battery and criminal mischief.

Allen had been in South Florida to co-headline a show with Mötley Crüe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.