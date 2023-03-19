Sam Neill is sharing a positive health update after recently revealing that he was diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer.

The “Jurassic Park” star took to Instagram to share a video message in which he addressed headlines about his illness.

“My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of ‘Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!’ which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good,” he explained.

Neill first revealed the news in his candid new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?. However, in his latest update. the 75-year-old actor told fans that he’s “alive and kicking and I’m going to work.”

“I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it’s called ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’, and it does mention cancer because that’s the sort of context in which I wrote it,” he continued. “But I didn’t really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment , and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn’t go to work.”

A rep for Neill told ET that the 75-year-old “is very well and back at work starring opposite Annette Bening in the upcoming limited series ‘Apples Never Fall’.”

The rep added, “Thank you for your good wishes. Sam has no further comment beyond what’s written in his book.”