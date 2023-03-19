Demi Moore is honouring ex-husband Bruce Willis on his 68th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, March 19 to share a video of the family singing “Happy Birthday” to the “Die Hard” actor.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Slams Anyone Suggesting She’s Using Actor’s Dementia Diagnosis To Get Her ‘5 Minutes’ Of Fame

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” she wrote. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

The video sees Willis dancing and blowing out candles while being serenaded by his blended family, including daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Moore.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Reveals She’s Feeling ‘Sadness’ And ‘Grief’ On The Actor’s Birthday

Willis’ family announced on Instagram that the iconic action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia back in February.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”