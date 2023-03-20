Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Adam Sandler was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday night.

An array of the star’s A-list friends and co-stars were in attendance to share heartfelt tributes at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. bash.

Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, Pete Davidson, Conan O’Brien and Dana Carvey and more were among those to turn up to mark the occasion.

Sandler joked as he took to the stage, “As I look at this goofy award I’m holding, I can’t help but think that one day it might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep by a disgruntled intruder or possibly Mr. Rob Schneider,” the Washington Post reported.

The “Hustle” star gave a special shout-out to his family for giving him “some insane weird confidence about myself that I guess I still carry today.”

“I wish I gave you guys joke, joke, joke, but I wrote a nice speech instead,” he said, adding: “Everyone in this room has made my life fun.”

Ben Stiller was among those poking fun at Sandler at the event, joking that his work “all seems so effortless. I don’t want to say lazy.”

Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, ended up arguing about who was the actor’s favourite rom-com co-star.

Aniston insisted Sandler was “someone who leads with kindness and takes care of his friends” during a more serious moment in her speech.

Jennifer Aniston mand Drew Barrymore applaud at the presentation of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, hosted the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023. This years honoree is Adam Sandler. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sandler’s mother, Judy, also recalled moments from his childhood, as his wife, Jackie, gave a heartfelt speech about it being “love at first sight” before they tied the knot back in 2003.

She added, “I would like to celebrate the real Adam. The Pepto Bismol-chugging … air conditioning-blasting … backyard-peeing … disrupter.

“And, yes, he’s just as funny in real life as he is in the movies,” Jackie went on, joking he screams more off-screen.

She told the crowd, “And he’s just as good in bed as you’ve all imagined for so long. Adam, whether you’re awake or not, it’s always fantastic.”

Sandler joins a long list of celebs, including Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Dave Chappelle, who have all previously been handed the prestigious honour.