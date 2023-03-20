Click to share this via email

Chris Rock isn’t quite done joking about the Oscars slap.

On Sunday night, the Kennedy Center hosted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor gala, this year honouring Adam Sandler, and Rock took the stage to pay tribute.

But the comedian didn’t just focus on the night’s honouree, instead doing some crowd work, including talking about Paul Pelosi, the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in the audience.

“Paul Pelosi (is) the only guy who knows how I felt,” Rock joked, according to USA Today.

Last year, Paul was injured during an intruder’s attack at their family’s home in San Francisco.

Rock, of course, was infamously slapped onstage by Will Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2022 after cracking a joke about the Oscar-winning actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Just me and you, Paul,” Rock added.

He also told the audience that he was sharing some of the jokes that he’d cut from his latest Netflix special, “Selective Outrage”.

Other stars also took the stage to honour Sandler, including Drew Barrymore, Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Jennifer Aniston and more.

The Mark Twain Prize gala will air on Sunday, March 26, on CNN.