Ariana Madix was all smiles as she enjoyed a night out amid the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal over the weekend.

The star made her first public appearance since it was revealed her now-ex Tom Sandoval, whom she’d been dating for nine years, had been having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Madix took to the stage on Saturday night at a comedy show, titled “Make That Sandwich”, at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles, Page Six reported.

The site shared snaps of Madix laughing and looking like she was having a blast, wearing a brown tweed blazer and matching shirt, that she teamed with a glittering gold top.

The venue is apparently just minutes away from Sandoval and his friend Tom Schwartz’s restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge.

An eyewitness told the publication that Madix was met with “thunderous cheers and applause from the crowd” when she walked on stage.

“From the smile on her face and the little dance she did while walking out on stage, she appeared a little surprised but super appreciative of all the fan support,” the insider added.

“And judging from the audience’s excitement for Ariana, it was evident that the majority of people showed up to see her.”

The source said Madix “looked carefree,” adding, “She seemed happy to have a fun night where there was absolutely no mention of ‘Scandoval.’”

Madix’s appearance came after she broke her silence since her split from Sandoval by sharing an emotional Instagram post.

Madix started off the message writing, “Hi. Where to begin?”

Noting that she wanted to share her “most sincere gratitude” for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received since the news broke, Madix added, “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

The reality star continued, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

Madix concluded her message writing, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”