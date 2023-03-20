Sarah Snook wasn’t expecting “Succession” to come to an end.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, who stars as Shiv Roy in the series, was thrown for a loop when she discovered that the series was coming to a close at the final table read.

The 35-year-old actress recently spoke with the LA Times, discussing the emotions that followed the unexpected news.

“I was very upset,” she confessed. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

Snook further shared that the rest of the cast had felt similarly, but she now understood the outcome, and ending the series at its current point wasn’t necessarily a bad idea.

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she added. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

“Succession” returns for its final season on March 26, airing on HBO and HBO Max.