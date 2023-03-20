Emma Stone is a huge Swiftie.

The actress went viral over the weekend after being caught on camera singing and dancing to Swift’s “You Belong With Me” in the VIP section of Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on the first night of her Eras Tour.

TikToker @oreoofficial shared the clip, writing, “Emma Stone losing her gd mind over YBWM.”

Stone, who has been friends with Swift for years, was also seen singing along to “Fearless”.

Emma Stone está presente na #TSTheErasTour 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZkbC1vbOYG — Taylor Swift Brasil 🕰 (@taylorswiftbr) March 18, 2023

As Swift took to the stage on Friday in front of 70,000 fans, she shared, “I don’t know how to process all of this in the way that it’s making me feel right now.

“We have a lot of time for me to try to sum up how I’m feeling about how much I’ve missed you and how happy I am to see you. Let me just start by saying you guys are making feel fantastic!”

The kick-off show for the Eras Tour, Swift’s first tour since 2018, featured stunning visuals, including a curved screen serving as the backdrop to the singer, which at one point showed her taking a dive and seemingly swimming across the stage, ET confirmed over the weekend.

The musician performed for a whopping three hours and 12 minutes without taking a single break.

She belted out 44 songs, including “Shake It Off”, “Midnight Rain”, “Willow”, “Don’t Blame Me”, “Love Story”, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Karma”.