Lil Nas X definitely isn’t afraid to shut down trolls on social media.

The musician took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to one person who shared a clip of him performing at Lollapalooza in Chile on Friday.

The person in question wrote, “I feel like he’s not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced.”

Lil Nas X clapped back, “Oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert.”

Another social media user quipped, “One day we will realise that Lil Nas X is not gay. He just finessed the LGBT community and got to the bag. 🚀”

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker responded: “do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake.”

Lil Nas X’s latest comments come after he apologized to the trans community last week after fans accused him of making a joke about transitioning.

The star had previously posted a photo of a woman who looked similar to him, writing: “The surgery was a success.”

One person responded, “you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke.”

Lil Nas X then wrote at the time, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f**kin serious.”

After facing further criticism, he eventually wrote, “Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”