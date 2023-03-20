24 years later, Alicia Silverstone is totally up for a trip to the past.

Over the weekend, the actress attended a “Clueless” reunion at ’90s Con, where she was asked about the idea of reuniting with Brendan Fraser for a “Blast From the Past” sequel.

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun,” Silverstone said, according to Variety.

“I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he’s so cute,” she continued. “He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it’s part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him! So yes, I’m happy to do that.”

Silverstone starred with the Oscar-winning actor in the 1999 film alongside Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek and Dave Foley.

The film is about a man who spent his whole life, until age 35, living in a fallout shelter built by his dad, and emerges into the world of the ’90s and meets and falls for Silverstone’s Eve.

After years of struggles in Hollywood, Fraser recently made a big comeback, culminating in his Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in “The Whale” earlier this month.

“I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn’t come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement,” he said in his acceptance speech. “It couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons.”