The author who inspired “Mean Girls” is considering taking legal action.

Speaking with the New York Post, writer Rosalind Wiseman, whose non-fiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes served as the basis for the hit 2004 film, said she hasn’t gotten her dues.

Wiseman sold the film rights to her book in 2002, receiving just over $400,000 in the deal, but since then, as the film’s success has spawned a hit Broadway musical and now an upcoming film based on that musical, she has hasn’t gotten anything more.

She said it’s been a “painful experience” watching her book serve as the basis for so much success, including millions made by the film’s writer Tina Fey and Paramount.

In fact, at one she said Paramount claimed to her that they had not made any profits from the franchise.

Wiseman’s lawyers are preparing to take legal action over the issue, and she said, “We have reached out to Paramount to have things be more equitable, but Paramount is not interested in that.”

The writer also opened up about why it’s taken so long for her to seek a remedy for her situation.

“For so long I was so quiet about it, so, so quiet, but I just feel like the hypocrisy is too much,” she said. “I think it’s fair for me to be able to get compensated in some way for the work that has changed our culture and changed the zeitgeist.

“Over the years Tina’s spoken so eloquently about women supporting other women, but it’s gotten increasingly clear to me that, in my own personal experience, that’s not going to be the experience,” she continued. “You don’t just talk about supporting women, you actually do it.”

She added, “We created this thing, Tina took my words, she did an extraordinary job with it. She brought it to life and the material has been used and recycled for the last 20 years.”

Wiseman did acknowledge that her contract selling the film rights also included signing away all rights to derivative works in perpetuity, but she doesn’t believe that was right.

“Just because you can doesn’t make it right,” she said. “Yes, I had a terrible contract, terrible, but the movie has made so much money and they keep recycling my work over and over again, so to not even consider me…”

She added, “What’s hard is that they used my name in the Playbill. And Tina, in her interviews, said I was the inspiration and the source, but there was no payment.”