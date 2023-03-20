Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jimmy Fallon had a St. Patrick’s Day surprise for some bar-goers on Friday.

The “Tonight Show” host stopped by Mulconry’s Irish Pub in Fairport, New York to join those celebrating.

Fallon, who donned a green “Property of Damien Mulconry” sweatshirt like his friends, was caught on camera belting out tunes including “Zombie” by The Cranberries and the Georgia Satellites’ “Keep Your Hands to Yourself”.

He was even seen pouring shots of Jameson whiskey in another photo.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Shaves Jimmy Fallon’s Beard On ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘It’s Not As Bad As It Looks’

Fallon’s latest surprise comes after he tried his hand at getting “The Voice” coaches to turn their chairs for him during a blind audition prank earlier this month.

Host Carson Daly teased the “biggest performance” of the mystery musician’s “entire life,” before Fallon took the stage, delighting the live audience with his rendition of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)”.

See who turns for him in the clip below.