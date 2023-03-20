Brokeback Mountain is transitioning into a stage adaptation on London’s West End.

Originally a short story by Annie Proulx, Brokeback Mountain achieved notoriety in 2005 after making its way to the silver screen in an Oscar-winning film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger.

The plot centers around an intimate and secretive love story between Jack and Ennis, who bond at their remote job at Brokeback Mountain.

Proulx spoke highly of the staged reenactment of her story, saying: “Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact. Ashley’s script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.”

The book’s West End adaptation will star Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who have accrued critical acclaim for their past roles in “West Side Story” and “Manchester by the Sea”, respectively. The Brokeback Mountain adaptation will be the first time both actors appear in a West End production.

Ashley Robinson wrote the play, while the music is by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell will direct the production.

Audiences can check out “Brokeback Mountain” at the West End venue SoHo Place from May 10 through August 12.