The Willis family paid tribute to actor Bruce on his 68th birthday on Sunday.

Rumer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, shared the video that Demi Moore posted of the family singing “Happy Birthday” to the star.

Rumer also took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet photo of herself cuddling up to her dad.

Credit: Instagram/Rumer Willis

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Slams Anyone Suggesting She’s Using Actor’s Dementia Diagnosis To Get Her ‘5 Minutes’ Of Fame

The singing clip featured Bruce’s daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma Heming, and ex-wife Demi. He seemed in good spirits as he danced and blew out the candles on the cake.

Rumer, who also shared throwback pics, captioned the video: “Happy Birthday Daddio. I love you to the 🌙 You are so cool.”

Bruce’s wife Emma posted a cute birthday tribute, as well:

Bruce’s birthday comes after his family released a statement last month confirming his aphasia had developed into Frontotemporal Dementia.

They released a letter — signed by Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma and ex Demi — giving an update on the actor’s health.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Reveals She’s Feeling ‘Sadness’ And ‘Grief’ On The Actor’s Birthday

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family added, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”