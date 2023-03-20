It’s one last hurrah for Midge Maisel.

On Monday, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, premiering April 14.

“In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” the official description reads.

As she’s heard saying in the opening of the trailer, Midge wants to “break every single rule there is” in comedy, and the new season sees her pushing to had that big life.

In the meantime, she’s still dealing with every issue her family finds to throw at her, while Susie runs her busy office.

Along with star Rachel Brosnahan, season 5 also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph, along with returning faces Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

The season will premiere April 14 with three episodes, followed by weekly episodes culminating in the series finale on May 26.