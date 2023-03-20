The next stop on Adam Levine’s and Behati Prinsloo’s PDA tour is Disneyland.

The couple was smiling up a storm at Disneyland on Saturday while celebrating Levine’s 44th birthday.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel wrapped her arm closely around the Maroon 5 frontman as she planted a kiss on his cheek during their day trip.

The couple looked lowkey and minimal in white T-shirts, ripped jeans and backward caps, with Prinsloo accessorizing her look with dark shades. She styled her hair in casual waves and wore little makeup to the amusement park.

The couple’s displays of affection come after several women accused him of sending her inappropriate text messages last year despite being married to Prinsloo.

The couple has been looking stronger in recent weeks, with the two packing on the PDA several times, notably the last week on the red carpet for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s benefit gala.

The love birds married in 2014, sharing two daughters, Dusty Rose, four, and Gio Grace, three and welcomed a third child earlier this year.