With “Ted Lasso” possibly coming to an end, the cast and crew have been getting emotional.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis wouldn’t confirm that season 3 is the show’s last, but he appeared to hint as much.

“I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure,” he explained. “We wrote a series finale. I’m still working on it, we’re still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavour. It can’t be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can’t give you a definitive answer of if it were to come back and not set myself up to being called a liar.”

That said, the cast and crew definitely treated filming the season finale as though it were a series finale, with all the crying you’d expect.

“I mean, it was lovely,” Sudeikis said of the final day of shooting. “It was a scene in the locker room, and then everybody piled in there, it was jam-packed, which our COVID team was very anxious about, understandably.”

He continued, “But, yeah, lot of tears, lot of cheers, lot of clapping. It felt like an actual sports team after their final game, but without really knowing if we’d won or lost, which as Ted says is really not the most important thing, so in many ways we won. There was just this feeling, like a call to arms, to take whatever we made here, and however we made it there, to bring that to wherever any of us go next.”

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” premiered last week, and the finale is set to drop May 31.