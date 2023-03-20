This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Lucy Liu, from left, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler in a scene from "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Rachel Zegler is taking critics to task over their reviews of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

The newest entry from DC in the franchise opened to an underwhelming $65.5 million worldwide reports Deadline and is currently rated 52% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is scoring much higher with audiences which Zegler pointed out in a series of tweets reacting to the film’s reception.

“some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. and it’s unnecessary. and i know, i know, “if you can’t handle the heat…” and all that nonsense, and you’re right. but our film is actually very good. it’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that’s okay. we’re good. ❤️,” she praised despite the criticism.

The “Westside Story” star also encouraged fans to watch the film and make up their own minds despite poor reviews.

“hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason. ❤️,” she added.

Overseas, the film wasn’t pulling in audiences either with $4.4M in China, the second biggest box office market.

Zegler stars in the film as Greek goddess Anthea in the David F. Sandberg-directed sequel.