Nick Cannon still hasn’t found a greater love than Mariah Carey.

This week, the entertainer appeared for an interview with The Shade Room and was asked which of his past girlfriends he considers the love of his life.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reacts To Mariah Carey And Daughter Monroe’s Viral TikTok Moments (Exclusive)

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” he said. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon and Carey married in 2008 and share twins Moroccan and Monroe. They split in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he said, looking back on their relationship.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reveals New Game Show ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ To Be A Hoax, Promoting New Series ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

“She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space,’” Cannon said.

“When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God,” he added.