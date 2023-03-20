Click to share this via email

Confidence is critical in the newest reality competition, “The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful”.

Hosted by Backstreet Boys member AJ Maclean, the series spotlights 22 diverse competitors in a challenge to “break traditional standards and define a new kind of beauty.”

The contestants are divided into four teams, each led by a coach and celebrity mentors, including former Janet Jackson choreographer René Elizondo, bandmates from Simple Plan, “Fit2Fat2Fit” host Drew Manning, Canadian artist Jordyn Sugar and Vogue photographer Adi Barkan.

Three contestants represent Canada this season: Farah from Pickering, ON, Niki from Calgary, AB, and Susie from Montreal, QC.

In each episode, coaches will eliminate competitors until only one member from each team remains, with the final winner becoming the ‘fashion hero’ and fronting the face of a massive marketing campaign.

The series aims to “challenge the fashion industry’s preconceived standards of beauty” and will do so via intensive physical, mental and confidence-based challenges.

“The Fashion Hero: A New Kind Of Beauty” premieres Friday, March 31, on Paramount+.